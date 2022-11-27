Published November 27, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting.

James came through with a massive performance against the Spurs, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter, while Anthony Davis sat out with a calf injury. Austin Reaves, who scored 16 points off the bench, came through with the jokes after James led Los Angeles to a win.

“He couldn’t get 40. Unfortunate,” Reaves joked, according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group. “Obviously Bron did what Bron does.”

James’ stats are down across the board in the 12 games he has played so far this season but is still averaging 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Lakers are looking more promising now that their 3-point percentage as a team isn’t historically bad in recent games.

The Lakers’ win over the Spurs was promising but they still have plenty of work to do. Their offense is still very rough — 27th in offensive rating, 28th in 3-point percentage on the season — and it will take more than just LeBron James turning back the clocks to fix it. Still, it’s a promising trend to see them shoot well in recent games and pick up some wins.

With just a 7-11 record heading into their final games of November, the Lakers still have plenty of time to fix their flaws.