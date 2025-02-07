The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world last Saturday by agreeing to a Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. The deal was not expected, as it even surprised Doncic and Davis. Doncic's new teammate, LeBron James, is excited to join forces with the former Mavs star.

“I'm looking forward to (playing with Doncic),” James said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I can't wait. Everything I do on the floor, he just has the ability to do it, or even do it better. That's how great he is. Even at his young age of 25, he's such a unique player, special player, generational talent. So I'll be super appreciative to be able to share the floor with him and then… watch him do his thing. So it'll be good.”

Some have questioned the LeBron and Luka fit with the Lakers. They do feature similar play styles, and they are both ball-dominant. So is there reason for concern?

The concern is valid, but the fact of the matter is that LeBron James and Luka Doncic both understand how to adjust if necessary. They are smart players who will do whatever is best to help the Lakers win games. Yes, there may be some challenges during the initial adjustment period. However, Doncic and James will likely figure things out as the season moves forward.

Head coach JJ Redick will need to find a way for both players to find their roles alongside one another as well. It will be a challenge for Redick, but he can prove he belongs in the NBA as a coach by helping Doncic and LeBron find success.

The new-look Lakers will receive no shortage of attention. Luka Doncic is ready to help his new team, and LeBron James is clearly excited about playing with Doncic in Los Angeles.