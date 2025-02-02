The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz pulled off a stunning blockbuster trade early on Sunday morning that will see Luka Doncic headed to L.A., and Davis headed to Dallas. The trade has left NBA fans everywhere in shock, and according to a recent report, Doncic is just as surprised by this move as everyone else is.

While the deal itself is massive, it also came from completely out of left field, creating a ripple effect unlike anything the NBA has ever seen. Doncic is obviously one of the folks most impacted by this deal, and he was allegedly “floored” to have found himself getting sent from the Mavericks to the Lakers.

“A common reaction in the immediate aftermath of such an unexpected trade was the suggestion that the Mavericks must have been reacting to their star's behind-the-scenes dismay to trade him away less than nine months after that trip to the Finals. Nope … Dončić made no such request and, according to sources, was completely floored when informed of the deal. He found out not long before the world found out. Davis and LeBron James, we would later learn, had little-to-no advance notice either,” Marc Stein reported on the trade.

Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis trade shocked everybody

With Dallas and Los Angeles working “in the shadows” to complete this deal, pretty much everyone, even the players involved, were left in the dark. That includes Doncic, who has been working his way back from a calf injury that has held him out since the end of December. Little did we know at the time that his Christmas day contest, which is when he suffered that injury, would be the last time he took the floor for the Mavericks.

Once the shock of the move wears off, Doncic will focus on shifting gears and joining a Lakers team that is intent on building around him as the face of their franchise. As for the 2024-25 campaign, L.A. fans will surely be itching to see what Doncic can do now that he's being paired up with LeBron James and company, as the Lakers continue to rise up the standings in the Western Conference.