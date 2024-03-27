Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the definition of longevity. At 39, he's now been playing in the NBA for 21 years. Just let that sink in. Not only is he still suiting up on a nightly basis, but The King is also making a massive impact for the Purple and Gold.
That being said, Bron can't go full throttle for 48 minutes anymore because even though he's taking fantastic care of his body, the veteran is no spring chicken anymore. Speaking on his latest podcast episode with JJ Redick, James made an interesting comparison when discussing his motor and ability to still be performing at nearly 40 years of age:
“At 39, I think I have like 70,000 minutes. I was explaining to my wife the other day, she asked me how am I feeling when I came home after a game. I said babe, just imagine buying a 2003 Escalade, and it's 2024, and you’ve never changed the tires, so rub my feet please. And I've never changed the tires, these are the same tires from 2003, so can I do it every night? I don't want to say I could do it for a whole game. I mean I'll take the challenge for sure, but that's just, I'm a competitor, I was born that way, I was taught that way, I’ll f—n die on the court because I just love it so much. Am I being realistic? I got to pick my spots, definitely got to pick my spots.”
Who said age matters? Yes, LeBron James has to pick his moments on both ends of the court, but the numbers are still extremely impressive. The King is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.2 rebounds on 40% shooting from downtown in 2023-24. While his points are down a small tad from last season, the boards and dimes are up. Bron is also averaging 35.2 minutes per night and he's featured in 62 games, which is seven more than a year ago.
LeBron slams “I have a bag” narrative
Every single night in the Association you'll see teams switch onto different players and a lot of the time, it can create a favorable matchup. But, that whole narrative bothers LeBron James, especially when it comes to the saying “I have a bag”:
“It's a narrative of this thing called, ‘I have a bag,' or ‘He doesn't have a bag.' It bothers the f*ck out of me. Everyone thinks just because you get a favorable matchup that it means it's one-on-one time.”
"It's a narrative of this thing called, 'I have a bag,' or 'He doesn't have a bag.' It bothers the f*ck out of me. Everyone thinks just because you get a favorable matchup that it means it's one-on-one time."
– LeBron James
(via @mindthegamepod)pic.twitter.com/bEvdgj2Mgq
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2024
Bron went on to explain that after all, this is a 5-on-5 game, and just because you could get a favorable matchup at times, the best teams will send help defenders to make their opponents' life difficult. It's not a one-on-one sport. As James alluded, you must learn how to make the right reads when a double team comes.
LeBron James is truly a student of the game and it's a huge reason he will go down as arguably the GOAT. Who knows how many years the legend has left in the league, but let's enjoy it while he's still around.