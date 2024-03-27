The subject of load management was at the forefront of all the major storylines before the 2023-24 NBA season tipped-off. It's carried over into the regular season as players feel the effect of the NBA's new 65-game directive to be eligible for postseason awards. Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, LeBron James was ruled out due to ongoing ankle and foot injury issues.
The Lakers are on the front end of a back to back with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and this marks the first time since Feb. 22 that James has sat out a game on a back to back. Before the game, James explained the team's decision as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.
“I have to be very strategic and smart of how I manage the rest of the season with my ankle/foot in order to get to the finish line. Whatever line that lies ahead,” James said.
LeBron James nagging injury issues continue
As the oldest player in the NBA, LeBron James has become more cognizant of managing his minutes and his body. He's still playing a little over 35 minutes per game, but that's slightly down from his career average. Even with some of the nagging injury issues that James has had this season, he's still only missed nine games. He's on track to still be eligible for the NBA's postseason awards and selections.
James' continued excellence in his 21st season is a testament to well he's managed himself throughout his career. He's never really dealt with any extended injury issues; this is really the first time that injuries have started to effect his on-court appearance.
It's the ankle issue that caused LeBron James to be sidelined for the Lakers game against the Bucks. That's the main injury that's plagued him throughout this year. That bothersome ankle is the main culprit behind the games he's missed. Lakers fans are obviously hoping it's not something that will impede James much as the playoffs approach.
Nevertheless, James has continued his streak as one of the top and most consistent players in the NBA. He's been averaging 25.4 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 53 percent shooting from the field, 40.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.1 percent shooting from the free throw line. James' three point percentage actually ties a career-high.
With a tightening playoff race in the Western Conference, the Lakers will need James to be as healthy as possible for the stretch run. The Lakers are pretty much locked into one of the play-in spots, but there is an outside shot at finishing in the top six and avoiding the play-in altogether.
Last season, the Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening play-in game to clinch the seventh seed. They eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and beat the Golden State Warriors in the second round before falling to the Denver Nuggets in a sweep in the Western Conference Finals.