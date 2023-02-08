Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t hold back his emotion after he finally broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, so much so that he even dropped the F-Bomb in his message to the fans after accomplishing the feat.

James needed 36 points on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points. He accomplished it in three quarters, with a beautiful fadeaway in the dying seconds of the third quarter sealing the scoring crown for him.

Here’s the exact moment James shot his 38,388th point:

LEBRON FADEAWAY FOR THE RECORD 👑 James officially passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's All-Time leading scorer.pic.twitter.com/lUN4fqppvG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

After the record-breaking feat, both sides took a moment to celebrate James’ record. The Lakers star also addressed the fans in attendance at Crypto.com Arena, which he made quite memorable with the way he ended it. Probably because he’s just too happy to finally get over it, he said, “F**k man, thank you guys.”

LeBron James ends his speech by dropping a speechless, 'F*ck man.' 🤣pic.twitter.com/h6LP1s7O4V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

LeBron James sent the whole sports world into a frenzy after his achievement. While many are already expecting him to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark, it still hits differently after he actually did it.

The Lakers star is now officially the new scoring king of the NBA, and he definitely deserves all the recognition he’s getting. While he has his fair share of haters (Hi Skip!), there is no denying that what he has accomplished is incredible. The record stood for over three decades, and many thought no one would be able to surpass it. But here’s Lebron, standing atop the mountain built by many other great scorers in the league.