Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.

James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to rest him on Saturday out of caution for his health and age. Nonetheless, that’s not the case, with James clearly feeling better than ever after a long time on the sidelines.

The Lakers forward was initially listed as probable before LA officially upgraded his status.

For what it’s worth, James did say after Friday’s contest that there’s a “strong possibility” that he plays in the back-to-back, noting that he’s feeling “good” after sitting out for two weeks.

LeBron James’ presence is certainly good news for the Purple and Gold, especially after receiving some frustrating update on Anthony Davis. The LA big man has been ruled out against the Spurs due to a left calf contusion.

While the injury to Davis doesn’t sound serious, it’s certainly a disappointing turn of events because of how well he’s playing for the Lakers. In their last six games, he averaged 31.8 points, 17.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.7 blocks. In his absence, things are definitely bound to be more difficult.

Fortunately, James should be able to fill the hole he leaves on the offensive end as the Lakers try to start a new winning streak.