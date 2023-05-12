Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently preparing for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals versus the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles holds a 3-2 lead in the series and NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron James and the Lakers can finish the job at home on Friday night. However, he isn’t “banking” on Anthony Davis.

“I’m not banking on AD [Anthony Davis] tonight, I’m banking on the King,” Perkins said on ESPN. “I’m banking on LeBron James, I feel like tonight is going to be one of those nights where he’s gonna be trending, going viral, and we are going to appreciate his greatness.”

Assuming LeBron James and Anthony Davis are cleared to play, as both stars are listed as probable, Perkins believes James is in store for a massive performance. The Lakers are in a good position, but they understand that nothing is certain. Despite their home court advantage, this is a Warriors team that is used to elimination games. Stephen Curry and Golden State will not back down.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If LeBron is able to guide the Lakers to the next round, they will face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Many people hopped on the Phoenix Suns’ bandwagon following their acquisition of Kevin Durant, but Nikola Jokic and Denver eliminated Phoenix on Thursday night.

For now, though, the Lakers need to get past the Warriors. Game 6 projects to be a competitive affair as LeBron James looks to lead Los Angeles to a series-clinching victory at the Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM PST.