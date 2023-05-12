Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham confirmed that Anthony Davis is not in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Ham said AD is “feeling great” and will be listed as probable for Friday’s Game 6 vs. the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

“We checked in with him. He’s feeling great,” Ham said during a Thursday afternoon media availability via Zoom. “Our medical staff gave us a great update. He’s not in the protocol. Not showing any signs of anything. He’ll be listed as probable tomorrow.”

The Lakers’ injury report for Game 6 released a few hours after Ham took questions didn’t even acknowledge AD’s head injury.

Davis exited Game 5 with 7:34 remaining and the Lakers down 11 after taking an inadvertent elbow to the temple from Kevon Looney. AD reportedly felt “woozy” in the aftermath and was escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair.

“He seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said postgame. “That’s just where he’s at.”

“Medical team seems to say he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most,” said LeBron James.

Earlier on Thursday, A source close to Davis told ESPN that there was no way Davis was going to miss a critical playoff game, indicating that entering protocol was already off the table.

Had Davis entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, he would have been unable to play for at least 24 hours. Game 6 is on Friday at 7 p.m. PT.

“That was great, great news,” Ham added, about Davis avoiding protocol. “He’s the centerpiece of what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball, and just for, in general, our success rate.”

Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game in the Warriors series. The Lakers have been 11.8 points per 100 possession better with Davis on the court than off in the NBA Playoffs.