LeBron James heaped a ton of praise on Anthony Davis after the big man went beast mode to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. However, LeBron knows Davis didn’t do it alone and made sure to give credit where it is due.

Both Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. stepped up big time for the Lakers as well, and LeBron showed his appreciation for the two hours after LA’s crucial win. Reaves finished with 17 points, four rebounds and seven assists in the 112-103 win, while Brown had 13 points, four boards and two dimes.

“You boys got plenty of game!!!! Love it! Big time performance,” James wrote on his IG Story along with a video compilation of Reaves and Brown’s clutch plays to help the Lakers beat the Grizzlies. With under two minutes left in the contest and LA ahead by just four points 105-101, Reaves drained a pull-up jumper and Brown followed it up with a big triple to give the Purple and Gold a comfortable lead.

Anthony Davis was no doubt the hero of the game. His 30 points, 22 rebounds and two blocks allowed the Lakers to be in control of the showdown. Nonetheless, there’s also no denying that both Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. gave the team a big boost when they needed it most.

As LeBron James said it, the two definitely deserves praise for their performance. With the superstar forward injured and out for a few more weeks, the Lakers really need them to play with the same confidence as they did on Tuesday night in order to keep winning.