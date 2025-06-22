The Grizzlies are heading into the offseason with one clear goal in mind, and it involves Jaren Jackson Jr. The front office made the stunning decision this offseason to trade Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Memphis received a significant haul in return, including two quality role players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a future first-round pick swap in the deal.

While there was some initial belief that the Grizzlies might be starting over with this move, it's becoming very clear that the Bane trade was the franchise retooling its roster around franchise cornerstones Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. In particular, the Grizzlies' star big man has only one more year left on his current deal. And based on a recent update given by senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Memphis' primary focus this offseason will be to reach a contract extension with the two-time All-Star.

As for the other, pivotal moves this franchise will make this offseason, Fischer further details why the Grizzlies, especially heading into the NBA Draft, are somewhat of an enigma.

“The Grizzlies rank as real wildcards that suddenly find themselves operating in the middle of the first round. That means playing catch-up on bringing draft prospects to town since Memphis acquired that No. 16 pick from the Magic in the Desmond Bane blockbuster that shook the whole league on Father's Day. That section of the draft is so fluid as is, with numerous teams — starting with Toronto at No. 9 — seemingly open to fielding trade offers once they come on the clock. The word on the Grizzlies, at this juncture, is that it wouldn't be a surprise if they moved in either direction.

They have been one of the more active teams in recent drafts regarding trading up, down, or out of the first round, depending on circumstances. What we know for certain about the Grizz: Sources say that Memphis, in the wake of the Bane trade, is focused on preserving as much financial flexibility as possible to renegotiate-and-extend the contract of star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. as well as fending off external interest in restricted free agent Santi Aldama.”

Memphis is coming off an uneven season that saw the franchise move on from head coach Taylor Jenkins. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both entering their respective primes, meaning that the front office certainly expects this team to be a significant player in the Western Conference for years to come. Clearly, the Grizzlies believed there was a limited ceiling to the Morant, Jackson Jr., and Bane trio, and instead, the front office is choosing to fill out the rest of its roster with this trade

Overall, Jackson Jr.'s missing an All-NBA team does not make him eligible for the supermax extension. Therefore, the Grizzlies will have the financial flexibility to continue building a competent supporting cast around the star forward and Durant for the foreseeable future. It'll be interesting to see how many of these picks from the Bane trade the franchise uses.