The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be one of the NBA's most discussed teams, and once again, LeBron James is leading the conversation. This time, the focus isn't on a game-winning shot, but a lighthearted comment made about Victor Wembanyama and the possibility of retirement.

During a panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City, James, now 40, was asked about his future in the league. In a video captured by Empire Sports Media’s Anthony Rivardo, James shared a candid—and funny—response.

“I can't play that much further. The more & more times that I play, as long as [Victor Wembanyama] keeps smacking my f*cking shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire.”

The crowd laughed, but James’ comment also highlighted a subtle reality, the emergence of dominant young stars like Wembanyama is reshaping the league. For James, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers, this generational shift is impossible to ignore.

LBJ played 70 games in the 2024-25 season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. Meanwhile, Wemby, the 21-year-old French phenom from the San Antonio Spurs, posted 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks before deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder ended his season early.

This wasn’t the first time Wembanyama got the better of James. Notably, he blocked the future Hall of Famer in two high-profile matchups — once on December 15, 2023 and again on February 23, 2024. That defensive dominance appears to have left an impression on LeBron.

Fans were quick to react on social media. Some joked about the “passing of the torch,” while others praised LBJ for acknowledging Wembanyama’s impact. A few even wondered if James, despite the humor, is genuinely reflecting on NBA retirement.

The Lakers star also sat on the panel alongside NFL legend Tom Brady, who urged him to keep going.

“You're still young! You look so good out there!” Brady said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

While the comment was clearly tongue-in-cheek, it underscored the NBA’s ongoing generational shift. Wembanyama, who already has two block titles to his name, is shaping up to be the league’s next defensive superstar—while James continues to defy age and expectations.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, it’s clear the NBA will have no shortage of must-watch matchups between its past and future. For now, the Lakers icon is still having fun, even if he’s getting his shot sent into the third row.