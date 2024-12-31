The LeBron James tributes were out in full force for his 40th birthday on Monday, from former teammates to Bronny and other current rookie teammates to other sports leagues and more. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Instagram to respond to all the well wishes in the best way possible: comparing himself to Mike Gundy and the infamous “I'm a man! I'm 40!” speech at Oklahoma State.

LeBron James has lost a step in his age-40 season, but it's still remarkable the level he's playing at as he tries to get the Lakers back into title contention. He's still averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds for an 18-13 Lakers squad. His elite longevity is something that hasn't been seen very often in sports, with Tom Brady one of the more notable recent examples of a superstar playing so well into his 40s.

The King addressed his future plans on Monday and said he could play five to seven more years in the NBA if he really wanted to do so. However, LeBron also admitted recently that he likely doesn't have much time left in the Association.

Whenever James decides to hang up his sneakers, he'll be celebrated as one of the best players of all time, if not the best. The LeBron vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate will rage on, but wherever you stand on the issue, James' career should be celebrated.

For now as he hits 40 years old, LeBron will do his best to help the Lakers make another championship run. They just made a trade to bolster the roster and will look to make more ahead of the trade deadline. Will it be enough? The chances are no, but don't count LeBron James out, even at his advanced age.