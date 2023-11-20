LeBron James goes full Stephen A. Smith with his response to the sports media analyst over the Lakers star's gesture versus the Rockets.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had so much fun at home Sunday night versus the Houston Rockets. The four-time league Most Valuable Player even had a hilarious gesture after a blown layup in the second quarter, as he was seen “passing the blunt” to Los Angeles big man Christian Wood.

Well, that got Stephen A. Smith's attention, as he shared a message on X along with the video of the said LeBron James' gesture.

“Don’t even make me say it…@KingJames,” Smith said, referring, of course, to his well-known saying that James later provided.

“Stay off the weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedddddd! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” James replied.

LeBron James put on a show for the Lakers in the Rockets game. He lit up and smoked Houston for a total of 37 points on 14-for-19 shooting from the field and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. He also added six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, thus moving up to the eighth spot on the NBA's all-time steals list, surpassing former Portland Trail Blazers star Clyde Drexler.

James is doing what most 38-year-olds shouldn't be able to do in the best basketball league in the world. James, who is about to turn 39 in December, is averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. He is not slowing down, and he'll have to sustain his form as the Lakers continue to lean on him for leadership and production.

After a one-day rest this Monday, LeBron James and the Lakers will take the court again on Tuesday with the Utah Jazz coming to town.