Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has failed to remain loyal to a single MLB team but now appears to be aligned with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is likely no coincidence that the Dodgers are coming off a 2025 World Series victory over the New York Yankees, but that did not stop James from greeting Freddie Freeman and Jack Flaherty before a Lakers game before walking out to play the Philadelphia 76ers.

While running out of the tunnel in the Crypto.com Arena, James made a pit stop to greet the MLB heroes and shake the hand of Freeman's son.

Freeman, in particular, was the biggest star of the 2025 World Series and was named the Willie Mays World Series MVP. The first baseman recorded four home runs in the five-game series, including an iconic walk-off grand slam in Game 1.

As one of the Dodgers' starting pitchers, Flaherty for most of the series. He started two games and won both, but was responsible for allowing six total runs in just over six innings pitched. He lasted just over an inning in Game 5, the final game of the series, before being benched for Anthony Banda. Until that point, Flaherty had allowed three hits, including two home runs.

LeBron James' alliance with Dodgers since joining Lakers

Throughout the duration of his fame, James has infamously been referred to as one of the most notorious bandwagon fans. Outside of the NBA, James is a known fan of most other professional leagues but has been ridiculed on social media for choosing to support popular bandwagon teams.

James has received the most criticism for his fandom in the MLB, where he has notably changed teams on multiple occasions. While now a Dodgers fan — citing his current Los Angeles residence as the reason — he was previously a supposedly devout supporter of the Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox. He became a minority owner of the Red Sox in 2021.

Moving forward, whether James remains loyal to the Dodgers or not will likely depend on how many more titles they win in the coming years. Otherwise, don't be surprised if ‘The King' becomes a fan of whichever team brings home the next pennant.