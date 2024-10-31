The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees. Reliever Blake Treinen turned in a resilient effort as the offense mounted a huge comeback. In the end, they won 7-6 to silence the Yankee Stadium crowd. As expected Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman won the the World Series MVP award for his performance in the Fall Classic.

Freeman received the award in front of the world after the game. He raised it high in the air as his teammates congratulated him on his deserved honor. He provided some emotional words in an interview with FOX Sports on Wednesday night.

“This is everything. I'm telling you, I wouldn't be here without the support of everybody in these shirts tonight. It's been a grind over these last three months, but this organization…it's been a lot. Every Spring Training, this is our goal. For it to come true with this group of guys, I couldn't ask for a better year,” he told FOX Sports.

Freddie Freeman became the first player to debut within the last 50 years to win both a league MVP and World Series MVP. In fact, he is the 12th player to acheive the feat in MLB history, according to OptaSTATS. 10 of the 12 players went on to make the Hall of Fame. The other player is the late Pete Rose.

Freeman walked off the Yankees in Game 1 with a huge Grand Slam in the 10th inning. He went on to hit home runs in each of the next three games. Freeman did not hit a home run in Game 5, but delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning. Overall, the Dodgers star hit four home runs and 12 RBI in the 2024 World Series.

The Dodgers won their first World Series in a full 162-game season since 1988. To aid in the effort, Freeman turned in one of the best World Series performances we have seen in a while. As a result, he is rightfully the MVP of this year's Fall Classic.