Lakers superstar LeBron James shares an emotional message for his son Bronny after he attended the win against the Rockets.

After the win to the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about his son Bronny being at the game. James said that he hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks and it was great to see Bronny again according to ESPN.

“It’s great to have [Bronny] here… Obviously, we know what happened this summer,” James said. “Yesterday was the first time I’d seen him in 2 weeks. But that’s okay, and I understand that. The boy is 19 years old.”

It was reassuring for James to see his son at the Lakers game since Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July of this year. Fortunately, his recovery has been in a positive route and was even seen practicing with his USC Trojans teammates Sunday per ESPN. He has yet to see his college basketball debut with USC.

Bronny got to see his father excel in the win against the Rockets as he scored 37 points, recorded eight assists, and collected six rebounds. LeBron James said after the game that he understands that a college student at Bronny's age can't see their family always, but is happy when he gets the chance to see him.

“He's a big-time college kid, anybody that got college kids know they leave and you might not see them for a week or two,” James said. “But then they show up at your house when they need their clothes clean and want a fresh meal, it makes me super duper happy.

After the Lakers win to the Rockets, Los Angeles is 8-6 on the season which puts the team at sixth in the Western Conference. Their next game will be against the Utah Jazz as a part of the NBA In-season tournament as the Lakers are 3-0 in group play so far.