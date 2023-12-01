Lakers star LeBron James was asked about the team's identity after being blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers finished an up and down week that saw them fall to the Philadelphia 76ers and crush the Detroit Pistons with a tough 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Thunder took over in the second — outscoring the Lakers 42-23 — and led 72-60 at halftime.

LeBron James had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists for the Lakers. After the game, he was asked to assess the Lakers as a team, according to Lakers Nation:

“I have no idea what we are. How? We don't have our group yet. I know what some of us individually are, but not as a team yet.”

It's true that the Lakers are dealing with a slate of injuries. LeBron was questionable against the Thunder with a calf injury. Max Christie was questionable to go with a sore calf before playing 21 minutes. Anthony Davis is playing through a hip injury. Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Jerred Vanderbilt – a nice collection of bench players – are all out.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team would explore making moves, but also wants to see his guys back and healthy:

“We feel like we got a solid process in place. Whatever we can do extra, we'll explore that. But right now, we're comfortable where we are getting guys back to playing in a real game. Unfortunate things happen… you can't be selfish; you have to be smart and not put these guys at risk.”

Up next for the Lakers – they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.