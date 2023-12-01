The Los Angeles Lakers finished an up and down week that saw them fall to the Philadelphia 76ers and crush the Detroit Pistons with a tough 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Lakers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Thunder took over in the second — outscoring the Lakers 42-23 — and led 72-60 at halftime.
LeBron James had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists for the Lakers. After the game, he was asked to assess the Lakers as a team, according to Lakers Nation:
“I have no idea what we are. How? We don't have our group yet. I know what some of us individually are, but not as a team yet.”
It's true that the Lakers are dealing with a slate of injuries. LeBron was questionable against the Thunder with a calf injury. Max Christie was questionable to go with a sore calf before playing 21 minutes. Anthony Davis is playing through a hip injury. Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Jerred Vanderbilt – a nice collection of bench players – are all out.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team would explore making moves, but also wants to see his guys back and healthy:
“We feel like we got a solid process in place. Whatever we can do extra, we'll explore that. But right now, we're comfortable where we are getting guys back to playing in a real game. Unfortunate things happen… you can't be selfish; you have to be smart and not put these guys at risk.”
Up next for the Lakers – they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.