The Los Angeles Lakers finished an up and down week that saw them fall to the Philadelphia 76ers and crush the Detroit Pistons with a tough 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Thunder took over in the second — outscoring the Lakers 42-23 — and led 72-60 at halftime.

LeBron James had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists for the Lakers. After the game, he was asked to assess the Lakers as a team, according to Lakers Nation:

“I have no idea what we are. How? We don't have our group yet. I know what some of us individually are, but not as a team yet.”

It's true that the Lakers are dealing with a slate of injuries. LeBron was questionable against the Thunder with a calf injury. Max Christie was questionable to go with a sore calf before playing 21 minutes. Anthony Davis is playing through a hip injury. Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Jerred Vanderbilt – a nice collection of bench players – are all out.

RECOMMENDED
Clippers, Lakers, and Heat legend Lamar Odom with Bill Russell
[EXCLUSIVE] Lamar Odom on Heat Culture, the 2000s Lakers, and making a Bill Russell-like impact through ZNest

Jay Postrado ·

Lakers' Austin Reaves and LeBron James looking sad, with Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander laughing
Lakers' Austin Reaves drops major truth bomb after getting walloped by Thunder

Jedd Pagaduan ·

LeBron James choosing Bronny James' USC basketball debut over Lakers
LeBron James will skip Lakers game if Bronny makes USC debut on same day

Alex House ·

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team would explore making moves, but also wants to see his guys back and healthy:

“We feel like we got a solid process in place. Whatever we can do extra, we'll explore that. But right now, we're comfortable where we are getting guys back to playing in a real game. Unfortunate things happen… you can't be selfish; you have to be smart and not put these guys at risk.”

Up next for the Lakers – they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.