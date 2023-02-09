The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the busiest teams as this year’s NBA trade deadline. After retooling their entire roster, the Lakers are ready for another run to the NBA Finals. Lakers’ fans have been pretty pumped up about Los Angeles’ deadline moves.

Los Angeles acquired D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves, Malik Beasley and Jared Vanderbilt from the Jazz, Davon Reed from the Nuggets and Mo Bamba from the Magic all before the deadline. This is on top of LA dealing for Rui Hachimura earlier in the season.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, Los Angeles knew they were going to be competitors if healthy. These deals help fill out the rest of the roster and give the Lakers more weapons to work with. Fans have noticed the Los Angeles’ new look and seem pretty excited for the future.

“Lakers trade deadline has my mouth AGAPE and I’ve never written before in my life how did they do that?!!?!?” tweeted Brendan O’Malley (@MalleyBrendan).

“I got to hand it to the Lakers they didn’t have much in the way of meaningful assets but they made out very well at the trade deadline,” Raashaan Myers (@raashaan) added.

“Lakers 100% won the trade deadline,” Zach Kautz (@zkautz) tweeted. “Now it’s up to Ham and Bron to make sure it all blends together.”

The Lakers are still 25-30 and 13th in the Western Conference. But after the 2023 NBA trade deadline, fans are feeling much more optimistic about Los Angeles’ chances of winning another championship.