LeBron James is on cloud nine right now after he finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will return to action on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and you can be sure that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will want to rain on LeBron’s parade when they face off on the basketball court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Lakers

The Bucks are facing a minor hiccup on the Giannis front, though, after the former back-to-back league MVP was listed on the injury report ahead of the Lakers matchup. Antetokounmpo has officially been tagged as probable to play with a sore right knee, so odds are, he should be good to go against the Lakers.

It is worth noting that Giannis has been dealing with this same knee injury for the past few games, but it has not held him out. Although, the Bucks are scheduled for a back-to-back set with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers slated for Friday night, so that could be a consideration for Milwaukee as well.

Brook Lopez is currently dealing with a non-COVID illness but is also probable to play against the Lakers. Bobby Portis and Joe Ingles remain out for Milwaukee.

As for LeBron James, he was unable to finish Wednesday’s historic matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He seemed to have sustained a foot injury in the fourth quarter of the game, so it wouldn’t at all be surprising if he too ends up questionable for the Bucks matchup.