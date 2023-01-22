LeBron James has been tagged as questionable over the Los Angeles Lakers past few games. The four-time NBA champ is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue that has kept him on the injury list for an extended period. With the Lakers set to return to action on Sunday against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, the big question on the minds of LA fans is this: Is LeBron James playing vs. Blazers?

LeBron James injury status vs. Blazers

At the moment, the answer to that question remains unknown. James has unsurprisingly popped up on the injury report yet again with a questionable tag for Sunday’s contest. It’s the same left ankle soreness that has led to his injury designation, but if you are aware of how the Lakers operate, this now feels like nothing more than an obligatory procedure for the 38-year-old superstar.

Take Friday’s massive win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, for instance. LeBron was questionable to suit up for that game but he still ended up playing 37 minutes against Ja Morant and Co. If you ask me, his ankle looked fine.

Be that as it may, you still never know with LeBron. The 18-time All-Star got a night off a couple of weeks back, and another one could be looming. It is worth noting, however, that LA has a back-to-back set coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively. Logic will tell you that it’s more likely that James sits out against the tanking Spurs on Wednesday.