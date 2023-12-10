Lakers star LeBron James has now won everything there is to win in the NBA, after bagging the In-Season Tournament title and its MVP award.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions. To go along with it, LeBron James becomes the first ever tournament MVP.

James has been widely expected to bag the honor, with the odds favoring him ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and his own Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

LeBron James has won everything there is to win in NBA history. 🔸4x NBA Championships

🔸4x NBA Finals MVP

🔸4x NBA MVP

🔸19x NBA All-Star

🔸3x NBA All-Star MVP

🔸2x Olympic Gold Winner

🔸NBA Rookie of the Year

🔸NBA Scoring Champion

LeBron James left no doubt who deserves to win MVP, though. He led the Lakers to an undefeated record from the group stage through the knockout rounds, and he was a model of consistency for LA. He entered the championship game averaging 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals on an incredible efficiency with 58.8 percent shooting. True enough, only the NBA In-Season Tournament title was what's previously separating him from bagging the award.

On Saturday, James proved to everyone that nothing can stop him from winning after dominating against the Pacers, 123-109. He finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Davis, for his part, was the hero of the game with 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. AD would have won the Finals MVP if there was one, though there's only the tournament MVP and James deservingly got it.

With the inaugural NBA Cup title and the MVP silverware to go with it, there's really nothing left for James to win in the NBA. He is a multi-MVP, multi-champion and the league's all-time leading scorer who could very well become the first man to reach 40,000 points. Of course he would want to win another title at this stage of his career to further cement his legacy, but no one can deny how amazing his career has been.