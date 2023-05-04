Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the smartest players in the NBA when it comes to basketball. For anyone still doubting that, then look no further than his latest interview where he showcased his insane memory.

James went viral on Tuesday following their clutch 117-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors. During the game, the Lakers led by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but the Dubs staged a wild 14-0 run after that and tied the game at 112-112 with one 1:38 left on the clock.

In his postgame presser when LeBron was asked about the Warriors run, he surprised everyone when he went into detail over what happened. The Lakers forward broke down all the misses that the team committed during that span. Anthony Davis, who was beside LeBron during the presser, could only smile in awe as James remembered all their missed shots.

LeBron on the Warriors' late-game run: "We just missed some shots. I can think about 4-5 shots…" (Me: Will LeBron do his thing and recall exactly what those shots were?) LeBron: Precedes to specifically rattle off every play in precise detail 🤣 https://t.co/r11WEgFxPJ — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 3, 2023

Lakers fans are left in awe after watching LeBron James’ interview. It’s not the first time he has showcased his insane memory, as he has done it repeatedly in the past, but seeing him do it in much greater detail is definitely incredible.

“Listen to LeBron recall no less than 5 specific misses in closing time…..without the benefit of film review. This man’s memory skills are approaching disturbing levels,” one fan said.

“LeBron’s mind-blowing memory puts a smile on AD’s face. Highest IQ in basketball history,” another supporter shared.

A third fan added, “LeBron’s IQ really is elite. The best we’ve ever seen in my opinion. His memory IS NUTS!”

It’s truly hard not to be impressed by LeBron James’ memory. Of course it comes with his experience after being in the NBA for two decades now–you just see a lot more things compared to others. However, that doesn’t mean it’s easy.