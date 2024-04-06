Mark down former NBA player Gilbert Arenas as a fan of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Arenas is advocating James as the most physically gifted athlete ever. He made the comments on the Night Cap Show, with Shannon Sharpe.
Shannon Sharpe: “Is LeBron [James] the most physically gifted athlete we’ve ever seen?”
Gilbert Arenas: “[Yeah], I mean, from top to bottom, usually a guy is not built as solid as him that height.”
Do you agree? 🤔
(via @NightcapShow_)pic.twitter.com/1Y7sNKd9ys
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2024
“From top to bottom, usually a guy is not built as solid as him that height,” Arenas said. Arenas and Sharpe went on to discuss the strength of LeBron's legs, and how athletes usually start to slow down when they suffer leg injuries.
Arenas played in the NBA from 2001-2012 and played for nine years in the league at the same time as James. Arenas played mostly for the Washington Wizards. He also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic. he played briefly in China in 2012-13 before retiring from basketball.
LeBron's athleticism
James has now spent more than 20 years in the NBA, and shows no signs of slowing down as a player. James is averaging 25 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds a game this season for the Lakers. He's also shooting better than 53 percent from the field, while closing in on the age of 40. This season has been special for James as he has set career scoring records. James has now poured in more than 40,000 career points in the NBA.
The Lakers have had an up-and-down season, despite James' production. The team is 44-33 on the season, good for a tie with the Sacramento Kings for eighth place in the West. The team has had struggles, due to injuries sustained by Anthony Davis and other players. James has also battled injuries, including an ankle injury that had listed him as questionable for a game Saturday against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. James has been upgraded and is fully expected to play.
The league may truly never again see a player have the health and longevity that James has seen and shown. The veteran has talked briefly about retirement, and acknowledged that his playing days are getting closer to the end. He still has a strong motor, though, and may not want to retire any time soon.
James is expected to attract suitors from other teams this offseason to try and bring him away from Los Angeles. The player's son Bronny has declared for the NBA draft, and some teams are rumored to try and put deals together so both James and Bronny can join their team together. Time will tell if James decides to hang it up or leave Los Angeles.
The Lakers are playing the Cavaliers Saturday, with the tip scheduled for 3:30 Eastern.