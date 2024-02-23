The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their first game after the NBA All-Star break to the Golden State Warriors, losing 128-110. On Friday, the Lakers will play the second of a back-to-back. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are among the Lakers dealing with injury concerns heading into Friday's game, however.
Davis played on Thursday and scored 27 points and added 15 rebounds. He did all he could but Stephen Curry and the Warriors continued their hot stretch and earned the win.
The Lakers certainly missed LeBron's presence in the defeat. James had previously said he'd likely miss the game, so his absence wasn't especially surprising. Los Angeles is hopeful that he can return Friday, though.
So are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Spurs?
LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury statuses vs. Spurs
LeBron is listed as probable with an ankle injury, while Davis was downgraded to questionable due to Achilles and hip injuries, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
LeBron has a good chance of playing barring a setback. The future Hall-of-Famer enters Friday's game averaging 24.8 points per game on 52 percent field goal and 39.5 percent three-point shooting. James is also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per outing.
Davis, meanwhile, is averaging 24.9 points per contest on 55.3 percent field goal shooting. He's also recording 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game.
The Lakers are 30-27 during the 2023-24 campaign, which is good for ninth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles would love to climb the standings and earn a top six playoff berth, but they are looking to clinch a play-in spot at the very least.
When it comes to the question of if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is maybe.