Amid concerns regarding former WWE Women's World Champion Bianca Belair's ongoing absence from television, “The EST” was recently spotted on Netflix's new teaser on YouTube. Belair joined forces with fellow Superstar Liv Morgan as both women appeared together in the teaser.

The promo was released on Christmas Day ahead of Stranger Things' Volume 2 release on the same date. It hyped fans about Netflix's upcoming Jan. 7, 2026 announcement about the streaming giant's future.

As per the teaser advertisement, it was evident that Netflix is currently planning on unveiling some of its programming for 2026. Alongside several other known and new faces, fans also spotted WWE stars Belair and Morgan in one of the segments inside a public bus.

WWE will formally enter the second year of its five-year streaming agreement with Netflix in 2026, a contract worth billions of dollars. The promotion is now also set to host a Stranger Things Night on Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW, where it collaborates with Stranger Things, details of which are currently unknown. This particular episode is also set to mark RAW's first anniversary on Netflix, and already has a few title matches planned.

The highly-regarded WWE docuseries, Unreal, will release its second season next year, 2026, on Netflix.

Update on WWE stars Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair

Article Continues Below

Liv Morgan recently returned to WWE following months of absence at Survivor Series: WarGames. Recovered from her shoulder injury, she made her way back into Judgment Day beside Dominik Mysterio. Whereas Bianca Belair is still recovering from her finger injury. At WrestleMania 41, Belair faced Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, where she suffered a nasty finger injury, which has kept her sidelined for months.

Despite her brief return as a special guest referee, Belair is still missing from television and in-ring action.