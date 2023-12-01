USC women's basketball star Juju Watkins receives huge praise from Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James after 6-0 start

A new women's college hoops star is emerging in USC basketball's Juju Watkins. The college freshman is just six games into her college career and catching the attention of the basketball world.

The latest person to shout out Watkins is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. James reposted a post on Instagram praising Watkins and added “I don't wanna just hear Freshman of the Year Talk. National Player of the Year too. She's the one,” James said, via his IG Stories.

It's early in the 2023-2024 season, but Watkins is certainly deserving of being in the conversation for the National Player of the Year. It won't be easy for her to top Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who's the reigning National Player winner and the only player averaging more points per game this year than Watkins, but Juju could certainly provide a challenge.

It's no wonder Watkins is getting so much attention given that she is off to such a historic start. With Watkins, USC women's basketball has risen to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll, their best ranking in 29 years. The five-star recruit, considered the top prospect in the nation coming out of high school in 2023, is averaging 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

She already has four 30-point games in just six games, breaking former USC basketball standout Lisa Leslie's school record for the most 30-point games by a freshman. Leslie's record was three 30-point games, which Watkins already has topped after putting up her fourth such performance. With over 20 games left this season, Watkins has a great chance to continue breaking school records.