USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins broke a Lisa Leslie record with her third 30-point game as a freshman

USC women's basketball freshman JuJu Watkins is already making history just five games into her college basketball career. In the Trojans' narrow 71-70 win over Penn State Wednesday, Watkins led her team with 31 points and 12 rebounds. She had twenty points more than any of her teammates as she put up her third 30-point game of the season.

This 30-point game already tied Lisa Leslie's USC record for the most 30-point games by a freshman in USC basketball history. She had 32 points in her first college basketball game! What's crazy is Watkins has tied this record just five games into the season. If she keeps playing this way, she has a good chance of blowing this record to dust with 23 games left in the regular season.

Following the record-breaking game, Watkins gave credit back to her team.

“I think it just goes back to the team,” Watkins said. “They put so much trust in me. Even when I’m turning the ball over — tonight wasn’t great for me — but they still believed in me and continued to empower me,” via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports.

The No. 1 recruit in the nation is already living up to the high expectations she came into college with. Coming out of high school, Watkins won the Gatorade National Player of the Year and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and already had an NIL deal with Nike.

Thanks in large part to JuJu Watkins, USC is 5-0 to start the year and ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Trojans take on Cal Poly next.