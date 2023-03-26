Whoever had the opportunity to watch LeBron James and Kyrie Irving play together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially during their championship season in 2015-16, knows exactly what Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, a veteran center who has not played this season but recently completed a workout for the LeBron-led Los Angeles Lakers, was drafted by the Cavs with the fourth overall pick in 2011. As one of the few players that remained on the roster when LeBron arrived in 2014, he has a particular perspective on a number of Cavs-related topics.

One of which was the pairing of LeBron and Kyrie, a topic that he discussed with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on The Volume Sports.

"I've been pushing that reuniting, coming together for so long. With Kyrie and LeBron, it was almost like a match made in heaven. They brought the best out of each other… it's not over yet." — Tristan Thompson (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/3D8jNcmYTq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

“I’ve been pushing that reuniting, coming together for so long,” Thompson reveals.

“With Kyrie and LeBron, it was almost like a match made in heaven. They brought the best out of each other… it’s not over yet.”

Thompson is one of LeBron’s legitimate friends in the NBA, so for him to say that he’s been pushing for the four-time MVP to reunite on-the-court with Kyrie is worth noting.

Nonetheless, whether or not the Lakers choose to pursue Irving as a free agent this offseason or not, the idea that he and James were an exceptional duo is beyond question. As Thompson notes, their skillsets complemented each other to the point where the blending of their abilities was essentially perfect.

James played the part of the bruising behemoth with exceptional athleticism and court vision. Irving, widely considered to be one of the most skilled scorers ever, dazzled with his shot-creation abilities.

That they only won one championship together may be a travesty.

So too would be a scenario in which Irving doesn’t eventually join up with the Lakers after nearly a year of posturing.