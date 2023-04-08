Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have certainly chosen the best time to click. After they stated off the season on a bad note, many have lost hope that they are going to make the playoffs. Now, they are seventh in the West with a real shot at climbing to the sixth seed for an automatic postseason spot.

Even better for the Lakers, they have a good momentum on their side, something that should raise the hopes of fans for a playoff berth and a potential title contention. Since the trade deadline when they made changes to their roster and following the All-Star break, the Purple and Gold have actually tallied the best record in the West, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With Friday’s win against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers have now gone 15-7 since returning to action after the All-Star festivities–a run that has seen them get out of the bottom spots to the surprise of all their doubters.

With the way the Lakers are playing right now, it’s easy to see them making the postseason as the seventh seed. It might be difficult for them to make it to the sixth seed considering that the Los Angeles Clippers have an easier schedule ahead, but LeBron James and co. shouldn’t have any problem even if they end up playing an extra game in the Play-In.

Considering how dominant they have been as well with a healthy roster, there’s no doubt that any Western Conference team will be concerned facing them.

It remains to be seen where LA will actually end up, but the LA faithful definitely have every reason to be optimistic.