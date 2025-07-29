Veteran NBA guard Chris Paul spent many of his best years in the league with the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, he has returned to his old stomping grounds, much older but still has the potential to be a force on the floor.

Paul decided to continue his playing career in the NBA after his contract with the San Antonio Spurs expired this summer, as he signed a one-year, $3.63 million deal with the Clippers.

During Paul's introductory press conference with the Clippers on Monday, the 40-year-0ld point guard said that he wondered about the possibility of returning to the Clippers in 2021, when he also made it to the NBA Finals as part of the Phoenix Suns.

“Obviously, that was the first time I made it to the NBA Finals,” Paul said. “And I think all the emotions that night came from it being my first time going to the finals and doing it here in LA against my extended family, you know, the people that still work for the team or whatnot, who have literally watched me grow up and I looked up and in a box with my family, and if I'm really honest, I wanted to get back and play here by any means necessary, right?”

Looking ahead, Paul expressed his excitement about the Clippers' composition, believing that Los Angeles has the talent to seriously contend for an NBA championship, which is the one major accomplishment that continues to elude the future Basketball Hall of Famer.

“I didn't even care what the team looked like,” Paul shared. “I just want to be home, be here with the Clippers. And to tell you, man, I'm just so excited about the moves that the team has made this offseason, right, and Brad [Bradley Beal] coming to the team, Brook Lopez, all the young guys. I talked to James. I talked to Kawhi [Leonard], and I'm even more excited about what I think we have a chance to do.”

The Clippers made the NBA Playoffs in each of Paul's six seasons with them from the 2011-12 to 2016-17 campaign, but they also never got past the second round of the postseason. During his first stint with the Clippers, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals through 409 games in the regular season.