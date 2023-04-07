Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to finish anywhere between the 5th seed and the 9th seed in the West before the NBA Play-In Tournament, and subsequently the NBA Playoffs. Kendrick Perkins believes that regardless of where they finish, Anthony Davis will lead the Lakers to the 2023 NBA Finals.

"[Lakers] are going to the Finals this year, on the back of Anthony Davis… They have been the best defensive team—the 2nd part of the season in the Western Conference & I like their chances." Thoughts on this Kendrick Perkins take? 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/clJ2tYAgEO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 7, 2023

“It was a blessing in disguise for LeBron James to go out. Darvin Ham was put on notice that ‘I need to run my offense through AD. And once I give AD the confidence to tell him to impose your will, we are going to be a better ball club…’ I like their chances versus everybody.”

Kendrick Perkins believes that ever since James went down due to injury, the rest of the roster was able to gel, and Davis was able to realize what he can do as the focal point of the offense. When James returned, the rest of the Lakers were firmly situated within their roles on the roster that GM Rob Pelinka constructed at the trade deadline.

With the NBA Playoffs around the corner, the Lakers and Anthony Davis are playing really good basketball and will be a scary matchup for a higher seed in the first round. That would be of course if the Lakers make it past the play-in tournament.

For now, Davis and company will look to continue their strong play as the regular season comes to a close and vie for the highest possible seed they can get. As long as Davis and James stay healthy, Perkins is joined by many across the NBA media landscape in believing the Lakers could make a run to the 2023 NBA Finals.