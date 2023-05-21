A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Being an NBA referee comes with some hazards. Just take for example the unfortunate incident in the first half of the showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night when LeBron James accidentally hit referee Scott Foster while running down the court.

Scott Foster bloodied after taking a hit from LeBron James on this fast break 😬pic.twitter.com/lvgKg3TxSA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

Foster was left bleeding after getting bumped by LeBron James, who was trying to go after the ball down the court.

Scott Foster bleeding means danger for everyone pic.twitter.com/JXeMrbGoyC — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) May 21, 2023

Working on the same court with some of the biggest athletes in professional sports can really be dangerous, and what Scott Foster just experienced is proof of that. Foster also proved to be one tough human being as well, as he continues to remain in the game despite getting his lips busted by a 6-8, 250-pound human being in the form of LeBron James.

As for the game itself, LeBron James and the Lakers struggled for the most part of the first half, especially when it comes to slowing down Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who torched Los Angeles for 30 points over the course of the first two quarters. Nevertheless, the Lakers were able to cut down a big lead to just three points by halftime.

LeBron James had nine points after the first half, shooting 4-for-8 from the field to go with seven assists and two rebounds. Anthony Davis had 15 points and 11 rebounds over the same stretch along with a block to lead the Lakers, who are trying to avoid a brutal 3-0 series deficit.

Perhaps LeBron James will have to send Foster some flowers after the game.