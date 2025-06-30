After Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James exercised his player option for next season, valued at $53 million, there have been some questions about whether the player is fully sold on the direction of the team. As some fans believe James might want a trade from the Lakers, there has been no communication of that thus far, though it hasn't stopped the basketball world from theorizing, even some experts like Brian Windhorst.

The NBA insider was on ESPN Radio on Sunday and expressed how confusing the comments were from James' agent, Rich Paul, as he said that while they understand Los Angeles is building for the future, the star's main goal is competing for a title.

“I felt they were clear as mud,” Windhorst said. “I'm not really sure what they are trying to communicate. He has 100 percent full control of his situation; he had the option to become a free agent today, which he bypassed, he is one of two players in the league who has a no-trade clause—LeBron and Bradley Beal. When it comes to a trade, he has total control of whether he gets traded, what he gets traded for, etc.

“I'll just say this: in 2025, trading a player who makes $53 million as LeBron will next season is extremely complicated, especially if you're a contending team, which is what he would probably want,” Windhorst continued. “I would say right now that's an interesting development, which I'm not sure will lead to any change.”

.@WindhorstESPN joined @EvCoRadio & @TimBontemps with Free Agency Frenzy on ESPN Radio. 🎥 Full in-studio video available NOW ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x1sCsLFsxK — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brian Windhorst questions how realistic a Lakers' LeBron James trade is

While rumors are already spreading around James and the Lakers, there is no doubt that Paul's comments are interesting in acknowledging the team's intent to build, while also stressing the importance of competing. Still, Windhorst would be confounded by James and his representation's strategy, even saying that if they wanted a trade, it would not be feasible.

“Trust me, I've spent a large part of the last 24 hours trying to figure out LeBron trades,” Windhorst said. “And I don't really see any that are feasible and make a lot of sense. If this is a drip, drip to get to there, I'm not sure we're going to get there. I'm also not sure what sort of message he's sending Luka Doncic, his teammate, who they are planning on trying to compete. At least they were for a run next year.”

“I'm not real sure about the strategy that is being employed here,” Windhorst continued. “I guess I will wait and watch and see what the next move is because I frankly do not think there's much of a next move for LeBron other than show up for training camp in the fall because I don't think the Lakers are interested in trading him.”

Los Angeles is looking to improve after finishing third in the West.