Over the last year, Nike and other brands have been reviving sneakers of the 1990's and early 2000's as trends circle back around and become relevant again. They've already revamped sneakers like the Air DT Max and the Air Max Uptempo, so it's no surprise that we'll see one of the most iconic basketball silhouettes return as the Nike Air Zoom Huarache is reported to release again in 2026.

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2k4 was first released in 2004 in an effort to bring back retro-looking sneakers during a time where designs and trends were leaning towards more futuristic looks. Thanks to sneaker designer Eric Avar, who is responsible for models like the Air Foamposite and eventual Nike Kobe line, the Huarache 2k4 immediately took its place as a go-to model for some of the NBA's biggest stars.

Their most notable promoter was none other than Kobe Bryant, who wore the sneakers during the 2004 NBA All-Star game during his “sneaker free agency” following his split from Adidas. After favoring the model, Kobe Bryant would eventually sign with Nike and go on to release one of their most successful signature lines of all-time.

Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2k4 “All-Star”

Several sneaker outlets are reporting that Nike is planning to bring back the Air Zoom Huarache 2k4 in its “All-Star” red/white/blue colorway, most notably worn by Kobe Bryant. The Huarache is a multi-layered silhouette paying tribute to the original 1992 Huarache model, but equipping it with an Air Zoom midsole and outsole.

The shoes remain one of the most recognizable basketball silhouettes of all-time thanks to their timeless design and high-top look. The shoes were also released in a “USA” colorway during the 2016 Olympics Games for Team USA.

While there's no confirmation from Nike on an official release, sources are showing that this could be a planned release for the upcoming 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend from Los Angeles. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for word on when we may see an official drop.