LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two greatest players of the last generation of basketball. One of the best NBA players in history has had some epic battles throughout the years with the most elite shooter in NBA history. Because of that, fans have long dreamed of the two teaming up. It may be a more realistic possibility than ever this offseason.

James just picked up his player option for $52.6 million, but his agent, Rich Paul, also hinted at potential trade interest. The Golden State Warriors seem like one of the logical trade partners for James if the Los Angeles Lakers are forced to move him.

Warriors' potential trade package for LeBron James

Warriors receive: LeBron James, Bronny James

Lakers receive: Jimmy Butler

James has not outright demanded a trade, and there is still a good chance that he will finish out his career in Los Angeles. However, Paul said, “He [James] knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.

“We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

These comments, at the bare minimum, suggest that James isn't happy with the state of the Lakers roster. At most, it signals that he wants to move to a legitimate contender.

James forms an excellent pairing with Luka Doncic, a fellow megastar who is among the best players currently in the NBA and the main piece from last trade deadline's biggest blockbuster deal. However, the Doncic trade left the Lakers with some holes on the roster. Most notably, a lack of center depth hurt them in the postseason.

While this trade proposal wouldn't fix the big-man problem in Los Angeles, it would better set them up for the future. Jimmy Butler is no spring chicken, but at 35 years old, he likely has more tread on the tires than the 40-year-old James does. A leaked video confirmed that James likely only has one or two more seasons left in him.

Article Continues Below

Butler does a little bit of everything and could fill the void left by James' potential departure better than most. Like James, he is one of the best playmaking wings in the NBA. He is also an excellent interior and midrange scorer, an incredible defender, and one of the rare superstars who is willing to do the dirty work that leads to winning.

Doncic has never been a defensive ace or one who is known for hustling, but Butler could mask some of the flaws of the player who the Lakers have made their long-term face of the franchise.

The Lakers might want some draft capital in return for James, but they couldn't be too upset about flipping a 40-year-old for a six-time All-Star, especially considering reports suggested that teams would be hesitant to part with multiple players in a deal for James.

Does LeBron James make sense for the Warriors?

The Warriors traded Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters, Kyle Anderson, Andrew Wiggins, and a protected first-round pick for Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline. Butler fit in perfectly, and the Warriors had their best stretch of the season with him on the team. That makes it unlikely that they'd flip him in a package for James.

James is the superior player to Butler as of now, but both players do a lot of the same things at this stage in their respective careers. Butler is not only younger, but he is under team control for longer.

Even so, the Warriors might not be in a position to legitimately contend for the championship right now, so a swing on a four-time champion with 10 NBA Finals appearances could be fun.

James' driving and playmaking ability at 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, would work perfectly with a shooter like Curry.

From a roster-building perspective, it likely doesn't make sense to add James, but fans would remember decades from now when the all-time leading scorer teamed up with the all-time leading 3-point shooter, especially after all of the epic NBA Finals battles they shared beforehand.