The San Antonio Spurs have been rumored as a team that could be interested in a trade for a veteran all offseason long. San Antonio only went 34-48 last season, but they seem poised to break out in a big way this upcoming campaign. Kevin Durant was a player that they had rumored interest in, but he ended up with the Houston Rockets. An even bigger-named NBA legend has now potentially hit the trading block. LeBron James just picked up the $52.6 million option on his contract, but his agent, Rich Paul, alluded to interest in a trade.

Paul said, “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.” It wasn't a clear-cut trade request, but it certainly opened the door for a trade. After opting against a trade for Durant, perhaps the Spurs would be open to a deal for James, but what would it cost?

Spurs' trade proposal for LeBron James

Spurs receive: LeBron James, Bronny James

Lakers receive: Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick (top-20 protected)

The Spurs may have finished as the 13-seed in the Western Conference last season, but they are ready to make a splash now, and they have the young assets and draft capital to outbid most teams in potential trades for superstars. The Spurs can trade for James without mortgaging their future, which is smart because their contention window extends for a decade-plus.

Victor Wembanyama is the team's star. The former first overall pick is already one of the best players in the NBA, and fans would love to see James passing him the torch of being the face of the league first hand. Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox didn't get to play together very long last season before the former was shut down for the year because of a blood clotting issue, but they should form an incredible duo. Wembanyama has a unicorn skill set at 7 feet 4 inches tall, and Fox is both one of the fastest and one of the most clutch players in the league.

Additionally, Stephon Castle won the Rookie of the Year, Jeremy Sochan does the dirty work, and Devin Vassell is a great 3-and-D player. Dylan Harper was also taken second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Carter Bryant went not long after that at the end of the draft lottery. All of these players would stick around in this proposed deal for James.

The soon-to-be 23-year veteran would add what is arguably the biggest missing piece from this roster, and that is playmaking. James is one of the best passers ever and would help set the table for his new young teammates. He'd, of course, also bring the experience and leadership that is missing in San Antonio. With James on the roster, the Spurs could give the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder a run for their money for having the best rotation in the NBA. James only has a year or two left before retirement, but bringing him into the fold could help the Spurs' youngsters in their development while simultaneously thrusting the team into the title picture.

Will the Lakers trade LeBron James?

It isn't a guarantee that the Lakers will trade James, but it seems far more likely after Paul's recent comments. James' agent also said, “He [James] knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

James wants another championship before he retires, and another ring seems somewhat unlikely with the Lakers. Los Angeles traded for Luka Doncic ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, and while Doncic and James form arguably the best duo in the league, the deal for the ex-Dallas Maverick was made more with the future in mind. The Lakers have some holes on their roster, specifically at the center position, which may likely prevent them from finding playoff success.

If James wants to be moved, he will likely get what he wants. He also has a no-trade clause, so he holds full say on where a trade would occur to. A trade to the Spurs would make sense for James, especially because a deal could get done without the Spurs losing too much talent from their roster.

The Lakers likely want to keep James, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to trade him if they can land a number of assets. After all, James is 40 years old, and while he has shown no signs of slowing down, the wheels could realistically fall off at any given time. Not to mention, a recent leaked video confirmed that James likely only has one year left before retirement.

With Dorian Finney-Smith declining his player option, Harrison Barnes could step in as a 3-and-D wing in Los Angeles. This deal also sees the Lakers add Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Julian Champagnie, all of whom are young players with rotation experience. The Lakers would net two first-round picks on top of all of that, too. It is unclear just how likely it is that James will actually be moved, but if he is traded, a Lakers-Spurs deal seems like a win-win for both sides.