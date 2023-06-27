The Los Angeles Lakers may have just unearthed a real gem in the recently-concluded 2023 NBA Draft. This comes in the form of Jalen Hood-Schifino, who LA fans are hoping will prove that the team made the right decision in selecting him as the 17th overall pick.

Hood-Schifino just turned 20 this June, and he's far from the youngest member of the 2023 draft class. However, it's still mind-blowing that he's now going to be teammates with LeBron James — a man who has been in the league the same amount of time Hood-Schifino has been on this earth.

As a matter of fact, there's a social media post that has been making its rounds of late. In it is the revelation about Jalen being just seven days old when James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2003:

“I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” Hood-Schifino said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He's not wrong, though. I mean, I would probably have that same hilarious reaction if I realized that my new teammate was already set to make his NBA debut shortly after my mother gave birth to me. That's pretty wild.

What's even more mind-numbing, however, is the fact that LeBron James is still at the top of his game. The Lakers superstar is still a dominant force in the NBA and he's now looking to wreak havoc on the league yet again this coming season.

For his part, Jalen Hood-Schifino is hoping to learn all that he can from LeBron, who clearly, is old enough to be his father.