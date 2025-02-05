Bronny James just hit another milestone during his rookie NBA season. Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers guard logged double-digit minutes in a game for the first time, and on Tuesday he made his first-career 3-point shot.

LA breezed past the Los Angeles Clippers in the Intuit Dome, winning 122-97. The lopsided outcome persuaded head coach JJ Redick to play the second-round draft pick for the final six minutes of the contest. James picked his spot and knocked down a trey, much to the glee of the crowd, his father and the rest of the Lakers.

LeBron James, after posting 26 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals in the victory, watched from the bench as his son sunk the jumper. Both he and new teammate Luka Doncic showed their support for the 20-year-old.

Expand Tweet

Lakers' victory produces good vibes all around

Bronny James was not done, though. He also recorded a steal and an assist, finding ways to contribute in limited action. Celebrating minor achievements will only annoy some fans, as the former USC Trojans talent still has many miles to travel in the early stages of his development, but he looked fairly comfortable against the Clippers.

And that is all Redick will ask for right now, as he adjusts his game plan following the massive Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. The Lakers dropped 45 points in the first quarter and did not look back. James unsurprisingly set the tone, and Austin Reaves (20 points, nine assists and six boards) and Rui Hachimura (20 points, 4-of-8 on 3-pointers) followed suit.

The team also shined on defense, holding the Clippers to 38.2 percent shooting from the floor. Filling Davis' shoes in that area will be arduous at times, but Dorian Finney-Smith and company might be able to pick up the slack to a degree. They certainly did on Tuesday.

How Bronny James fits in the revamped Lakers remains to be seen. He cannot concern himself about his role, though. The focus must be on gaining experience and getting better with each game. James seemed to do just that in the closing minutes of this in-state showdown.