The Los Angeles Lakers put together quite the turnaround last season, starting off with a 2-10 record before finding their way to the postseason and going on a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals. They ended up getting swept by the eventual champions in the Denver Nuggets, and after losing Game 4, LeBron James shocked the world by openly acknowledging that he could retire this offseason.

James ended up putting those rumors to rest at the ESPYs on Wednesday night, ensuring that he will return to the Lakers for the upcoming season. James knew that he sent basketball fans all over the world into a frenzy when he suddenly revealed the possibility of his retirement right after the Lakers season ended, and he explained what his mindset was when making those comments.

“When the season ended, I said I wasn't sure if I was going to keep playing. And I know a lot of experts told you guys what I said, but I'm here now speaking for myself. In that moment, I'm asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game — can I give everything to the game still? The truth is, I've been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now. I just never openly talked about it.” – LeBron James, ESPN

Even though James was flirting with the possibility of retiring this offseason, many fans seriously doubted that he would spring his retirement on the basketball world and disappear without any sort of grand ceremony. And sure enough, James revealed he isn't done just yet. James acknowledged that his playing days are coming to an end here, but it looks like he will be returning for at least one more season with the Lakers, much to the franchise's delight.