The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a tough blow on Monday after LeBron James’ injury status for their upcoming clash against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies was revealed. LeBron played through a foot injury in LA’s win against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but he is now headed to the sidelines for Tuesday’s game due to a sore right foot.

The Lakers already ruled James out more than 24 hours before tipoff. This only means that the injury is more serious than initially anticipated. LeBron is a common fixture on the injury report for LA, but he’s usually tagged as questionable. The fact that the Lakers made an early decision on this injury could mean that he’s set to sit out a couple of games because of this most recent injury.

LeBron himself isn’t at all happy with this development, and he decided to take to social media to share his NSFW reaction to his most recent injury problem:

“Fkn sucks!!! 🗣😤🥺😢” LeBron James on IG after being ruled OUT for tomorrow’s Lakers-Grizzlies game with a right foot injury. pic.twitter.com/NSvSNHAEPo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 27, 2023

As tough as he might be, the harsh reality for LeBron is that at 38, his body no longer heals as quickly as it did in the past. The Lakers are also taking an understandably cautious approach with their superstar, and they do not force him to play through injury unless necessary.

Then again, you can’t undermine the importance of Tuesday’s clash against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Memphis is one of the top teams in the West at the moment, and the new-look Lakers will be putting their 2-0 record since the All-Star break on the line. LA will struggle without LeBron James in the lineup, but at this point, they have no other choice but to battle it out in Memphis to try and escape with a victory.