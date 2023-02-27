It’s no secret Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James studies the game of basketball, with an intensity matched by only a few in the history of the NBA. That was once again on full display in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

When James is playing, he’s content to take what the defense give him. The Mavericks decided they were content to let him go one-on-one with their defenders, so James went to work in the post, seemingly scoring at will against the defense.

Yes, LeBron James is a physical freak with his abilities, but the mental aspect is just as strong. This clip, captured by the ABC microphones (via Reddit), catches James telling Lakers coaches he wanted the clipboard to draw a play up.

James could be heard yelling “Give me the board” to the coaching staff, signaling he wanted to design a play to get the ball in-bounds. The Lakers were up 108-105 with 12.7 seconds left at the time the moment took place.

The play design James thought of was to get the ball to forward/center Anthony Davis, who was fouled upon the catch. Davis hit one of the two free throws, and the Lakers went on to a 111-108 victory.

There are a lot of job titles James has been given by fans and media. Player, coach, scout and general manager are a few of them. A person can probably say he’s been good at all of the above (maybe not so much the general manager part).

For now, this clip shows he has no problem putting on the coach’s hat at the game’s crucial moments.