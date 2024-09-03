The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for an exciting 2024 NBA season. Veteran superstar LeBron James will return as the team's top contributor. Although, the upcoming campaign will be unlike anything James has ever experienced. His son, Bronny James, joined the Lakers as the team's second-round pick in 2024. James spoke about the surrealness of playing with his son ahead of team training camp.

James revealed his excitement to play with Bronny with an NSFW take on an episode of The Shop, via X (formerly Twitter):

“I am so excited for training camp. I mean, having your son work with you, it's like the greatest thing. I can't wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor with him. It's going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back out of my whole career like, ‘Oh sh**, this is really cool,'” James shared.

LeBron James feels like playing with Bronny will take the focus away from himself and allow him the opportunity for a new perspective.

“I haven't been able to do it for myself, and maybe because I've been trying to climb this mountain. I'm so in the moment, like my whole career, that I pray and hope that me being with my son will finally give me the opportunity to just like pull back and look at it from a different lens,” James added.

Lakers hope father-son pairing will spark positive momentum

It will be awesome to see James and his son share the court. As the Lakers veteran mentioned, the experience allows him a new way to look at things. Perhaps that new perspective and energy will lead to increased success for Los Angeles.

The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season with a 43-39 record. After beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the play-in tournament, the Lakers claimed the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. Unfortunately, LA fell in five games to the Denver Nuggets, who knocked them out of the postseason for the second straight year.

Despite how things went in the playoffs, LeBron James had one of his most impressive regular season showings. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and shot a career-high 41.0 percent on his three-pointers. James looks to continue his strong performances alongside Los Angeles' returning contributors.

Meanwhile, Bronny James will focus on developing and doing all he can to support the team. Perhaps the former USC basketball guard's arrival will bring great things for the Lakers.