There are many attributes that will define LeBron James' basketball greatness when generations of fans thoroughly examine his career, but the one that currently stands out above all is his longevity. Although it came in a loss, the Los Angeles Lakers star made some impressive history Sunday on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

James scored 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting and also recorded 15 rebounds and eight assists before LA ultimately fell victim to Malik Monk in overtime. He is the oldest NBA player to ever post a 25/15/5 game, according to StatMuse. The remarkable feat fittingly comes on the 20th anniversary of his professional debut.

After two decades of watching James take the court, there are little surprises to be had, but the 38-year-old is improbably still playing at an All-Star caliber. And not just an obligatory All-Star who is voted solely on his past accomplishments or popularity.

It is important to note, however, that the four-time champion can no longer carry a team through the entirety of a season like he could in the past. The need for him to preserve some energy for a potential postseason run, combined with a loaded Western Conference, forces the Lakers to collectively get the job done.

They certainly have the pieces in place to do so, despite a 1-2 start to the 2023-24 season. Austin Reaves, who has been largely underwhelming in the extremely minuscule sample size, is going to be a crucial X-factor in determining where this team stands by the time a champion is crowned, or re-crowned.

It is way too early for Lakers fans to panic, though. They can instead focus their attention on LeBron James' adamant refusal to bend to the will of the ever-patient Father Time.