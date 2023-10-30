The Los Angeles Lakers look the same as they were last year. A lot of hype surrounded the team after their offseason moves but have been falling short in the early stages. No one is getting blasted more after they slid to a two-loss record than Darvin Ham. His usage of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the rotation has been the primary observation that most fans and legends noticed. Kendrick Perkins immediately went on X after they had been edged out by De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

“The Kings are the most electrifying team in the NBA and that young man Fox is my favorite player to watch!” was how Kendrick Perkins started off his post.

He would then go on to blast Darvin Ham and the Lakers after losing a game that was supposed to be there's for the taking, “It’s time for Ham to step his game up as a Coach… some of his schemes and rotations have been suspect! Carry the hell on…” were the words that the former NBA player relayed to his audience.

Nothing felt right for the Lakers immediately when the game started. They gave up a 41-point Kings explosion in the first quarter. Some of their 12 turnovers could have also been avoided with more decisive passes or better court vision. Ball rotation was also not at its best which netted them 27 assists in the matchup. Overall, there is a lot to be desired in the Lakers' style of play. Will Anthony Davis and LeBron James be able to fix all of this before they skid to a worse record?