By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize.

With his 33-point outing against the Celtics, LeBron now has 516 total games with 30 or more points. That gives him one more than former Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain with nobody else between him and first-placed Michael Jordan.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers on moving up to 2nd on the All-Time 30-POINT GAMES LIST! pic.twitter.com/ZrZ70z8Biu — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

Considering Wilt Chamberlain is often associated with his outlandish NBA records that don’t seem possible to break, toppling one of his scoring records is no small feat. It’s a testament to LeBron James’ durability and longevity that he was able to chase down a man who averaged over 30 per game throughout his career. Given how well he’s still playing of late, it’s not hard to imagine him passing Michael Jordan in the next season or two.

LeBron would probably trade the milestone if it meant salvaging the win against the Celtics, though. The Lakers could have sent their bitter rivals into a further downward spiral with a three-game losing streak. Instead, the Lakers now find themselves losers of four of their last five games after a mini resurgence. They’ve taken a few steps back since then and have fallen to 11-16.

Los Angeles will likely need several more 30-point outings from LeBron James if they hope to climb over .500 and position themselves firmly in the Western Conference playoff picture.