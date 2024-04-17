The New Orleans Pelicans have had difficulties matching up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers all season long. But their crushing 133-89 loss to the Lakers in the in-season tournament back in December at least brought them one positive takeaway — a new and improved Zion Williamson. Williamson revealed that it was that crushing loss that implored him to work even harder, and it has shown in his improved play.
Despite the Pelicans' 110-106 loss to the Lakers in the 7/8 play-in tournament matchup, Williamson showed that he truly might be a player built for the limelight of the postseason. In his postseason debut, Williamson put up a monster night, scoring 40 points, hauling in 11 rebounds, and dropping five dimes, all the while shooting 17-27 from the field.
Even LeBron James was impressed with how Zion Williamson carried himself in a game with such high stakes. The Lakers star made it a point following their win over the Pelicans to express his admiration of the effort Williamson put up despite it coming in a losing effort.
“He's gonna be great for a long time. Obviously, had a slow start to the season this year, but he's a generational player, a generational talent. He's gonna continue to get better and better and better, and tonight was just a small microcosm of how great he can be,” James said, per Michael Corvo, Lakers beat reporter for ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson, putting it all together?
Zion Williamson's best asset is the sheer pressure he puts on the rim with his ability to finish at even the most difficult angles and even the best rim protectors in the association. The Lakers have one of the most intimidating shot-blockers in the league in Anthony Davis, and yet there Williamson was, carving up the Lakers on the interior.
Williamson was his usual battering ram self towards the rim, with defenders merely bouncing off him as he finished with his signature lefty touch. His teammates also found him multiple times with easy lobs, making the Lakers sweat in the fourth quarter before he had to exit the game due to what the team calls left leg soreness.
It's a different level entirely to receive praise from a man of LeBron James' stature. This play-in tournament performance from Zion Williamson certainly marks his arrival in the grand postseason stage, which is quite a turnaround from the way Williamson began the season.
The Pelicans star was receiving plenty of criticisms regarding his work ethic and weight issues. But Williamson has clearly taken everything to heart. Now, New Orleans will be hoping that Williamson will be available for the 9/10 play-in tournament contest so they could at least salvage what has been a disastrous week.
LeBron James, Lakers head to Denver
What awaited the winner of the Lakers and Pelicans' Tuesday night tussle was a first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. For all of the work required to win in the play-in, all the winning team was rewarded with was the right to face a Nuggets team that remains hungry to defend their championship. Some reward that is, no?
Nevertheless, a LeBron James-led team can never be counted out in the playoffs. James is the most experienced playoff performer in NBA history, and he has seen every possible strategy there is in the game of basketball. The Lakers' chances of winning the series will boil down to whether they can slow down Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and whether their role players can make shots — a tall order given how locked-in the Nuggets can be on both ends of the court in a playoff setting.