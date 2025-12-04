With Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans spiraling to a 3-18 start and already drifting out of postseason contention, the franchise’s focus has shifted from salvaging the season to reshaping its future. Interim coach James Borrego is navigating that transition in real time, tasked with helping the front office evaluate the roster ahead of a trade deadline expected to bring significant change. Everyone from Jose Alvarado, Yves Missi, Bryce McGowens, and Micah Peavy has something at stake as the NBA trade markets open.

The calculus looks different for those four, but each are auditioning for future jobs. Alvarado is a known commodity on an expiring deal; Missi is still a raw prospect on a controllable rookie contract. Neither are guaranteed to finish the season near the French Quarter.

However, Peavy and McGowens have emerged as bright spots during a difficult season, providing energy, physicality, and effort in limited roles. Their low-cost contracts offer upside for a rebuilding club, and Borrego said their impact has been noticeable whenever they’ve been given minutes.

“They've been great. Every time those guys have stepped on the floor, they've impacted winning,” Borrego stated. “They are making plays for us, they're physical, they're aggressive. They are playing within the team concept offensively. Every time they've stepped on the floor, good things have happened.”

Peavy and McGowens have seized their opportunities, potentially playing their way into the team’s longer-term plans. Their low-cost contracts and energetic, team-oriented play have made them valuable assets in a season with little left to play for, positioning them as potential keepers for next season's bench. Borrego emphasized that part of their value comes from professionalism, an essential trait for players on the fringe of the rotation.

“Their job is to stay ready,” Borrego stressed. “You never know when your number is going to get called in that role. Stay ready for your opportunity and those guys have made the most of it.”

As Borrego put it, the mandate for the end of the bench is to simply ‘stay ready' for an opportunity. For the front office, the mandate is to decide who gets the next one.