New Orleans Pelicans fans are growing weaker by the day, as they watch their injury-ravaged squad lose almost every night. Misery continued to permeate the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, following a 125-116 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Pels did at least dodge a bullet when it comes to the health of their existing roster. Jose Alvarado ran off the court in the second half grabbing at his wrist and headed to the locker room, only to push through and return in the fourth quarter, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The fifth-year point guard is an energizer who can make an impact off the bench, so New Orleans obviously does not want to see him spend an extended stretch of time on the shelf. Luckily, he was able to check back into the contest. Alvarado posted another efficient outing versus the Timberwolves, following up his 14-point showing on Tuesday with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and two steals. The result was the same on both occasions, however.

The Pelicans likely entered this home matchup with some confidence after pushing Minnesota to the brink a couple nights earlier (149-142 overtime loss), but challenging a team and beating a team are obviously very different things.

New Orleans (3-20) has now dropped at least five games in a row for the third time this season. The squad is in last place, already fired its head coach and traded away its 2026 first-round draft pick. Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray are still not close to returning, making it difficult for fans to devote meaningful time to the franchise. Rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen are giving people reason for optimism, but the Pelicans have a long way to go before becoming relevant.

Jose Alvarado is still setting a good example amid the endless anguish, displaying admirable perseverance after sustaining an injury against the Timberwolves.