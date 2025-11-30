The New Orleans Pelicans have been struggling this season, currently at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 3-16 record. The Pelicans are looking to get in the win column with a road game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but they will be a little short-handed. Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has been dealing with an elbow injury and was ruled out against the Warriors, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

To this point, Trey Murphy had been off the Pelicans’ injury report, and this will be the first game he’s missed all season. The Pelicans have a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether or not Murphy will be available for that game.

Amid the Pelicans’ brutal start to the year, Murphy has been a bright spot for the team. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Murphy has flashed star potential this year. He’s appeared in 19 games to this point, at a little over 35 minutes per game.

Murphy had been averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 92.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. With the Pelicans having a prolonged period of mediocrity, Murphy has reportedly drawn trade interest from opposing teams. But the Pelicans have shown no indication that they’re willing to listen to any offers.

Murphy dealt with injury issues last season as well as his year was cut short due to a shoulder injury.